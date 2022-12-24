I-71 northbound shutdown in Gallatin Co.

Officials say that the shutdown is due to the impassable hazardous road conditions. KSP is actively redirecting stranded northbound traffic due to the closure.(Stephanie Quirk)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Kentucky State Police, Interstate 71 northbound has been closed between the 55-mile-marker and the 69-mile-marker in Gallatin County.

Officials say that the shutdown is due to the impassable hazardous road conditions. KSP is actively redirecting stranded northbound traffic due to the closure. The state highway department has said that they will have additional personnel and equipment at the shutdown at around 8:00 A.M. on Saturday morning.

Northbound will remain closed until further notice.

The I-71 southbound traffic continues to move slowly in the area. Officials say that only one lane is open due to multiple broken-down semis in the other lane.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

