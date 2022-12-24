Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking More Snow and Warmer Temperatures
Continuing to track the icy grip of Old Man Winter. Expect another bitter cold day.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Continuing to track the icy grip of Old Man Winter. Expect another bitter cold day. Highs warm to the teens, but with a wild wind, gusting up to 25 mph, temperatures could feel like -20. Keep Warm!

Otherwise, we’ll see a partly sunny sky with snow showers and flurries through Christmas morning.

Our next weather maker arrives on Monday, bringing more snow.

Good news, highs warm to the 50s by next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
A good Samaritan was hit and killed by a car in Pulaski County. It happened Thursday evening...
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
A pipe bursts inside the Macy’s at Fayette Mall (Photo: Kevin Howard)
Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall
Power Outage
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning.
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

Latest News

Continuing to track the icy grip of Old Man Winter. Expect another bitter cold day. Highs warm...
Jason Lindsey's Forecasts | Tracking More Snow and Warmer Temperatures
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Harsh Winter Weather Continues
Cold continues across the country
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Extremely cold temperatures will continue
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dangerously cold temperatures are here