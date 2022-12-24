Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Continuing to track the icy grip of Old Man Winter. Expect another bitter cold day. Highs warm to the teens, but with a wild wind, gusting up to 25 mph, temperatures could feel like -20. Keep Warm!

Otherwise, we’ll see a partly sunny sky with snow showers and flurries through Christmas morning.

Our next weather maker arrives on Monday, bringing more snow.

Good news, highs warm to the 50s by next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

