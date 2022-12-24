Lex FD responds to early morning fire, family displaced on Christmas Eve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Benton Court.

Units were dispatched shortly after 6:30 on Saturday morning. Officials say that a “chimney malfunction” allowed the flames to spread to the rest of the house.

Moderate damage has been reported, but the residents, a family of four, will be displaced for several days.

Red Cross was on the scene to assist the family in finding temporary shelter.

No injuries have been reported as of this time. Crews are reportedly still on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.