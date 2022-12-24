LG&E and KU asking customers to reduce energy consumption amid mass power outages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LG&E and KU are asking customers to reduce energy consumption amid mass power outages.

41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear.

They say they are trying to minimize extended outages by performing brief service interruptions. They say the interruption durations will vary, but they are targeting about 30 minutes.

They are asking customers to observe the following actions:

Adjust your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. If you’re going to be gone for more than four hours turn the thermostat down several degrees as well.

Reduce reliance on other heating sources.

Wear extra layers such as a sweatshirt or sweater.

Add extra blankets to the bed.

Close the fireplace damper and doors when not in use unless you have a gas fireplace.

Use draft stoppers for windows and doors.

Turn off all unnecessary lights – including holiday lights -- and appliances.

Run your dishwashers, dryers and washing machines only when full.

Open curtains, drapes and/or blinds in the daytime to let the sun’s heat in your home and close them at night to retain the heat.

Furniture or drapes should not block air registers.

Use a microwave oven or a slow cooker or prepare cold meals. Microwaves use less than half the power of a conventional oven and cook food in about one-fourth the time.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.