Beshear urges caution, power companies urge efficient energy use as cold weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The main message to Kentuckians is stay home, stay safe and stay alive.”

That was a message Governor Andy Beshear delivered in a Saturday morning press conference. Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the current situation, saying the state has seen dozens upon dozens of accidents...continued sub-zero wind chills...and tens of thousands of power outages.

“The extremely cold temperatures are really straining the regional power grid,” said Gov. Beshear.

That strain left parts of Lexington in the dark on Friday night, with Kentucky Utilities implementing sporadic outages to prevent widespread issues.

“A lot of folks - not just here in Kentucky, but all over - had to deal with this sort of issue,” said Daniel Lowry, a spokesperson for KU.

Lowry says the good news is that they don’t anticipate any repeat events occurring, as temperatures start to rise and conditions start to improve.

But he says their crews remain busy in what is still a dangerous situation. Even with freezing temps, Lowry says some have volunteered their time this holiday weekend to make sure you can enjoy yours to the fullest.

″We understand how tough it will be for anybody to be in this sort of cold temperature - not to mention being around Christmas - so it really matters to our crews, and it matters to us,” Lowry said.

The amount of statewide outages dropped from more than 43,000 Saturday morning down to just over 300 as of 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.