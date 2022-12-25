Beshear urges caution, power companies urge efficient energy use as cold weather continues

Parts of Lexington, including downtown areas, went dark on Friday, December 23, 2022, after...
Parts of Lexington, including downtown areas, went dark on Friday, December 23, 2022, after Kentucky Utilities used brief outages to prevent widespread power issues.(Deven Jackson)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The main message to Kentuckians is stay home, stay safe and stay alive.”

That was a message Governor Andy Beshear delivered in a Saturday morning press conference. Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the current situation, saying the state has seen dozens upon dozens of accidents...continued sub-zero wind chills...and tens of thousands of power outages.

“The extremely cold temperatures are really straining the regional power grid,” said Gov. Beshear.

That strain left parts of Lexington in the dark on Friday night, with Kentucky Utilities implementing sporadic outages to prevent widespread issues.

“A lot of folks - not just here in Kentucky, but all over - had to deal with this sort of issue,” said Daniel Lowry, a spokesperson for KU.

Lowry says the good news is that they don’t anticipate any repeat events occurring, as temperatures start to rise and conditions start to improve.

But he says their crews remain busy in what is still a dangerous situation. Even with freezing temps, Lowry says some have volunteered their time this holiday weekend to make sure you can enjoy yours to the fullest.

″We understand how tough it will be for anybody to be in this sort of cold temperature - not to mention being around Christmas - so it really matters to our crews, and it matters to us,” Lowry said.

The amount of statewide outages dropped from more than 43,000 Saturday morning down to just over 300 as of 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
A pipe bursts inside the Macy’s at Fayette Mall (Photo: Kevin Howard)
Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall
A good Samaritan was hit and killed by a car in Pulaski County. It happened Thursday evening...
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
LG&E and KU asking customers to reduce energy consumption amid mass power outages
Power Outage
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear

Latest News

Churches all across the state are closing for the weekend, but Historic Pleasant Green...
Dozens of Christmas Eve and Christmas services canceled due to weather
Small businesses throughout downtown Pikeville are eager to help out in any way they can to...
Small businesses open and ready for Christmas Eve shoppers
Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Benton Court.
Lex FD responds to early morning fire, family displaced on Christmas Eve