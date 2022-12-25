City honors fallen officers with memorial light display

City honors fallen officers with memorial light display
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Archer Park in Prestonsburg is known for their elaborate light displays, but this year it is made just a bit more special.

The light display now has a memorial dedicated to the four fallen Floyd County officers who lost their lives in the July shooting.

Over 25,000 lights and several markers honor the lives of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins, and K-9 Officer Drago.

Organizers said it is the least they can do to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Archer Park’s memorial and light display will be open every day until New Year’s Day.

