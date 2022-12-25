Dozens of Christmas Eve and Christmas services canceled due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Churches all across the state are closing for the weekend, but Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church is opening their doors and inviting everyone to take a seat in their pews.

“For people that can travel, we’re asking them to come be a part of our service,” Pastor of the church, Calvin Shears said.

After making the decision to stay open, Pastor Calvin Shears wanted people to make sure people stay safe.

With icy road conditions and cold weather, he understood it’s hard for people to come out.

That’s one of the reasons why they’re also streaming their service online, either on Facebook or their website.

“We have individuals who are checking on our weather, and we have people out shoveling snow. We have people making sure the sidewalks are safe and clean,” Pastor Shears said.

Some other churches across the state said it’s just a matter of their heat pumps not being able to reach comfortable temperatures inside.

Pastor Shears says they’ll be up and running, and for those who can make it, it’s not about clothes, but souls.

“Put on another layer of clothes, and by the grace of God, we will have a celebratory time tomorrow,” he said.

It’s a ‘come as you are policy’ there, and whether you go to service online or in person, he said he’s grateful to see everyone’s faces.

“There’s an atmosphere of love, where love flows from one to another, as a care and concern of each one of our members,” Pastor Shears said.

He said their church service will start at 10:30 am on December 25th.

