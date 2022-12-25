Wayne Co. Library flooded following water line burst, 3,000+ books damaged

Upon arrival, crews found that a line had burst and was flowing water in the building....
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - The Monticello Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm at the Wayne County Public Library on Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, crews found that a line had burst and was flowing water in the building. According to the Monticello FD, about 5,000 gallons of water were dumped onto the floor and spread throughout the library.

Firefighters spent more than three hours pushing water out of the library.

The library lost over 3,000 books to water damage.

