2 killed in shooting at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado. (KUSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.

A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.

The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.

Luis Sanchez lives across the street and heard two gunshots Sunday morning. He told The Denver Post that he looked outside and saw a woman lying on the ground.

“It’s very sad,” he said.

A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.

