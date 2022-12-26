All lanes back open on I-71 North in Gallatin Co.

One lane on I-71 North reopened on Christmas Eve and all lanes of I-71 South opened Friday.
One lane on I-71 North reopened on Christmas Eve and all lanes of I-71 South opened Friday.(OHGO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both lanes of I-71 North in Gallatin County are back open to traffic, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

I-71 northbound had been closed between the 55-mile-marker and the 69-mile-marker in Gallatin County.

Officials say that the shutdown was due to the impassable hazardous road conditions.

On Saturday, Governor Beshear announced a temporary speed limit reduction of 45mph on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 in Boone County at mile marker 77. The speed limit reduction will continue through Monday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Benton Court.
Lex FD responds to early morning fire, family displaced on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Some will see a little snow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will surge
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Coming out of the deep freeze
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police in Pulaski County search for stolen ATV
The long-standing tradition took on a special significance this year following the vandalism...
Crossings bar dishes out free dinner days after vandalism