All lanes back open on I-71 North in Gallatin Co.

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both lanes of I-71 North in Gallatin County are back open to traffic, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

I-71 northbound had been closed between the 55-mile-marker and the 69-mile-marker in Gallatin County.

Officials say that the shutdown was due to the impassable hazardous road conditions.

On Saturday, Governor Beshear announced a temporary speed limit reduction of 45mph on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 in Boone County at mile marker 77. The speed limit reduction will continue through Monday.

