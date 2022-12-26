Celebrating ‘Christmas Under the Bridge’

Members of the community gave back to those needing a place to celebrate the holiday.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving and Carolyn Givens, is someone who has generosity flowing through her veins.

Some call her friend, some even call her mom, but this Christmas, she’s going by Mrs. Claus.

“I wanted to be Mrs. Claus because I love giving back,” she said.

A typical Sunday for Givens includes handing out food to the homeless and those in need.

The only thing different about this Sunday, is there was a little extra cheer, for all to hear.

“We wanted them to have the Christmas experience today,” she said. “With the tables decorated and I want them to feel the joy of Christmas because Christmas is all about giving back.”

People handed out food, with the understanding that if you share a blessing, you receive a blessing.

The atmosphere in the room, could be felt by everyone who walked through the doors.

Like Kathy Lewis, who says without this celebration, she would be alone on the holiday.

“I’m grateful to be right here with all of them, they’re like family too,” she told us.

And as families across the commonwealth come together to stay warm, Givens says one day, she might be in their shoes and this is just one way, she can make a small difference.

“Everywhere you go, just spread love and joy,” she said. “Even just a smile can go a long way.”

Givens also handed out backpacks full of cold weather supplies for the bitter cold days ahead, including handwarmers, blankets and coats.

