Jason Lindsey’s Monday Forecast

Tracking Spring-Like Weather
We’ll end the week with spring-like weather. Multiple waves of rain will push across Central...
We’ll end the week with spring-like weather. Multiple waves of rain will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, into the weekend, as highs warm to around 60.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak weather maker will continue to spark snow showers and flurries through Tuesday morning.

Warmer and drier weather arrives by Wednesday.

We’ll end the week with spring-like weather. Multiple waves of rain will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, into the weekend, as highs warm to around 60. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

