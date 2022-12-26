Jason Lindsey’s Monday Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak weather maker will continue to spark snow showers and flurries through Tuesday morning.

Warmer and drier weather arrives by Wednesday.

We’ll end the week with spring-like weather. Multiple waves of rain will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, into the weekend, as highs warm to around 60. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

