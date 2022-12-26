Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Coming out of the deep freeze

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another light snowmaker will pass through our skies before the big thaw.

A system will pass through our skies with some light snow. It won’t bring much to the area but it could be just enough to stick on the roads and cause things to become slick in spots. It will be hard to tell a difference between snow that has already fallen and new snow accumulating on top of that.

Our better news comes in the form of a warm-up. On Tuesday, we’ll go back above freezing for the first time since Thursday night/Friday morning. By Wednesday, those numbers climb even higher and we reach the mid to upper 40s. That will likely put us back above normal for this part of December. It looks like there is a shot of reaching highs in the 50s and even 60s by New Year’s weekend.

Take care of each other!

