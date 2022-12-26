Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

Tap water from sink file photo.
Tap water from sink file photo.(Max Pixel)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Kentucky American Water has shared their tips to avoid frozen pipes.

They say that the following should be done in preparation for cold weather:

  • Disconnect all garden hoses from your home.
  • Search your house for uninsulated water pipes, especially in unheated areas. Check attics, crawl spaces and outside walls. Consider wrapping pipes with insulation sleeves. Another option is electric heating tape but follow manufacturers’ instructions carefully to avoid a fire hazard.
  • Seal cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations with caulking to keep cold air away from the pipe.

After the cold weather arrives:

  • Set the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees if you’re going out of town. Although you may be able to get away with a lower temperature, this setting is safe for pipes.
  • When below-freezing temperatures occur (below 32 degrees Fahrenheit), keep a slow trickle of water flowing through faucets supplied by pipes that run through unheated or unprotected spaces. This will help prevent the water in pipes from freezing.
  • Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate around the pipes.
  • Make sure you know where your main water shut-off valve is located inside your home so that you can shut off your water quickly in the event of a water pipe leak. This valve is often located in a utility room, closet or in the basement or crawlspace.

If your pipes freeze

  • Shut off your water immediately using the main water shut-off valve.
  • Thaw pipes with warm air, with a hair dryer or with a space heater. Do not leave heaters unattended and do not use kerosene heaters or open flames.
  • Be careful turning the water back on. Once pipes are thawed, slowly turn the water back on and check pipes and joints for any cracks.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Benton Court.
Lex FD responds to early morning fire, family displaced on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak
In a Facebook post, the Lexington Human society said a water pipe burst on Christmas Day,...
Lexington Humane Society closed Monday due to waterline break
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural...
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish