Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Kentucky American Water has shared their tips to avoid frozen pipes.

They say that the following should be done in preparation for cold weather:

Seal cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations with caulking to keep cold air away from the pipe.

Search your house for uninsulated water pipes, especially in unheated areas. Check attics, crawl spaces and outside walls. Consider wrapping pipes with insulation sleeves. Another option is electric heating tape but follow manufacturers’ instructions carefully to avoid a fire hazard.

After the cold weather arrives:

Set the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees if you’re going out of town. Although you may be able to get away with a lower temperature, this setting is safe for pipes.

When below-freezing temperatures occur (below 32 degrees Fahrenheit), keep a slow trickle of water flowing through faucets supplied by pipes that run through unheated or unprotected spaces. This will help prevent the water in pipes from freezing.

Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate around the pipes.