Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations

Kentucky Blood Center logo.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to donate blood as winter weather has disrupted their operations.

Due to a recent spike in illnesses and inclement weather, the non-profit says they are significantly below average for collections this month.

They need about 400 donors daily to keep hospitals stocked with a steady supply. As of late, they have only had about 240 daily donors.

“Normally, we get a little surge of donors right before the holiday and the weather last week just crushed that,” said VP of external relations Mandy Brajuha. “We saw about 33 percent of what we were hoping to see Friday and Saturday, and then we don’t collect on Christmas Day, and here we are the morning after Christmas, and we’re critically low on blood.”

Until December 31, KBC is giving movie passes to all donors who give blood.

Visit their website to find out how to donate.

