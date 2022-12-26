Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

They say the donated trees will be anchored to environment-friendly weights and submerged at various depths in different lakes and reservoirs across Kentucky. They say the tree will provide places for fish to feed, shelter and spawn.

They will not accept artificial trees, limbs, wreaths, brushes or other plants. They also say the trees should be free of lights, garland and decorations.

For more information, go to The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources website or call 1-800-858-1549.

