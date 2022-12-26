Crossings bar dishes out free dinner days after vandalism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Owner Rebecca Richter says Crossings of Lexington has been open 30 years. For 28 of them, J.D. Elam has been coming through their doors.

“My family, as of last year, I’m the only one left now,” said Elam. “So, these people are my family now, literally.”

Elam is one of many who finds refuge within these walls. That shelter he seeks came under siege just days ago.

“I was actually here when it happened, it was a little disheartening…you don’t know where people’s minds are,” Elam said. “But is it gonna keep us down? Oh God no, oh God no. We’re still going to be open, we’re still going to be welcoming”

Richter says their free holiday meal is a long-standing tradition.

“A lot of times in our community we have places like this instead of church,” said Richter. “Sometimes it’s nice to just escape and not have any of the pretense.”

But in light of what happened Wednesday, it took on a special significance. This dinner served up a chance to not lose sight of what matters most.

“We’re moving past this stuff, we don’t want to give this stuff a lot of publicity, let them go away,” Elam said.

It instead allowed Crossings to be positive and bring their LGBTQ family back into focus this holiday season.

