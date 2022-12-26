Lexington Humane Society closed Monday due to waterline break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Lexington Humane Society was closed on Monday due to a Waterline break.

In a Facebook post, the Lexington Human society said a water pipe burst on Christmas Day, flooding the kennels.

They say no animals were harmed by the break, but they are closing to allow time for cleanup, animal care and repairs.

In the Facebook post, they say the day after Christmas is historically one of their busiest days.

Visit the Lexington Humane Society website to find ways to donate.

