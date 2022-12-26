Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes

WKYT News at Noon
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With severe winter weather, we’ve seen a lot of busted water pipes.

The Lexington Fire Department says they have responded to 220 water shutoffs and 175 private alarms over the last three days. Almost all of the water shutoffs were due to burst pipes, and many of the private alarms were due to burst sprinkler systems.

Jason Veinot says his family was getting ready to head out the door to celebrate Christmas Eve with their loved ones when he heard what sounded like a hurricane coming through his falls and ceiling. He says he instantly knew what had happened.

“In the moment, you forget where your complete water shutoff is,” Veinot said. “I’m running around screaming like crazy, and then my wife reminded me where it is, so we turned it off, and there was water coming out of the ceiling and in our laundry room and the walls.”

Veinot’s tip for other homeowners is to know where your main water shutoff is in case this happens to you.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Latest News

A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Body found in Madison County
Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
WATCH| Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
The Seal of the Commonwealth of Kentucky on the wall of a courtroom.
Conviction concerns: Former prosecutors question testimony of Ky. lawyer in kidnapping case
Tap water from sink file photo.
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes