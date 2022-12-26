Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With severe winter weather, we’ve seen a lot of busted water pipes.

The Lexington Fire Department says they have responded to 220 water shutoffs and 175 private alarms over the last three days. Almost all of the water shutoffs were due to burst pipes, and many of the private alarms were due to burst sprinkler systems.

Jason Veinot says his family was getting ready to head out the door to celebrate Christmas Eve with their loved ones when he heard what sounded like a hurricane coming through his falls and ceiling. He says he instantly knew what had happened.

“In the moment, you forget where your complete water shutoff is,” Veinot said. “I’m running around screaming like crazy, and then my wife reminded me where it is, so we turned it off, and there was water coming out of the ceiling and in our laundry room and the walls.”

Veinot’s tip for other homeowners is to know where your main water shutoff is in case this happens to you.

