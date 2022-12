FLATWOODS, Ky. (WKYT) - The Flatwoods Police, fire department and public works crews were busy Christmas day responding to calls for service.

Including one call of a busted sprinkler pipe inside Russell McDowell Intermediate school.

According to a post on social media, units were on scene quickly, but water was already traveling down the halls.

Fire, police and public works crews were busy Sunday trying to combat a burst pipe inside a school. (City of Flatwoods, Ky.)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.