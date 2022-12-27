Body of missing Lexington woman found

Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in the 700 block of West Main Street.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Lexington woman has been found.

The Lexington Police Department says that they located the body of 67-year-old Doris Lunce at the 500 block of West Main Street on Tuesday.

Police say the cause of death will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Police issued a Golden Alert for Lunce on Friday. They say Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in the 700 block of West Main Street.

Police say Lunce was believed to possibly be suffering from dementia.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Body found in Madison County
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Tap water from sink file photo.
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Michael Adams (Photo: WKYT)
Secretary of State Michael Adams files for reelection.
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman takes a look back on 2022