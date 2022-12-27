Body of missing Lexington woman found
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Lexington woman has been found.
The Lexington Police Department says that they located the body of 67-year-old Doris Lunce at the 500 block of West Main Street on Tuesday.
Police say the cause of death will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Police issued a Golden Alert for Lunce on Friday. They say Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in the 700 block of West Main Street.
Police say Lunce was believed to possibly be suffering from dementia.
