Body of missing Lexington woman found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Lexington woman has been found.

The Lexington Police Department says that they located the body of 67-year-old Doris Lunce at the 500 block of West Main Street on Tuesday.

Police say the cause of death will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Police issued a Golden Alert for Lunce on Friday. They say Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in the 700 block of West Main Street.

Police say Lunce was believed to possibly be suffering from dementia.

