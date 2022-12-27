Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changing the Pattern to Wet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are FINALLY coming out of the deep freeze and we’re going into a pattern that looks really wet to close out 2022 and to start 2023. We have a lot of rain coming before winter crashes back in.

Speaking of winter, we are coming off one of the coldest December periods on record around here and it happened to coincide with Christmas weekend.

Clouds will hang around as we go above freezing for the first time since Thursday. Break out the shorts!

Temps do turn much milder for the end of the week and into the big New Year’s Weekend. This milder flow is also one that will come with a lot of rain as storm systems track to just to our west. This track opens us up to rounds of heavy rain.

Each storm system should start focusing a little farther east later next week. That’s when we will have to watch for storms to have the chance to tap some colder air for winter weather as troughs start to swing out of the west and through our region.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.