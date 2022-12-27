Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changing the Pattern to Wet

rain
rain(rain)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are FINALLY coming out of the deep freeze and we’re going into a pattern that looks really wet to close out 2022 and to start 2023. We have a lot of rain coming before winter crashes back in.

Speaking of winter, we are coming off one of the coldest December periods on record around here and it happened to coincide with Christmas weekend.

Clouds will hang around as we go above freezing for the first time since Thursday. Break out the shorts!

Temps do turn much milder for the end of the week and into the big New Year’s Weekend. This milder flow is also one that will come with a lot of rain as storm systems track to just to our west. This track opens us up to rounds of heavy rain.

Each storm system should start focusing a little farther east later next week. That’s when we will have to watch for storms to have the chance to tap some colder air for winter weather as troughs start to swing out of the west and through our region.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Body found in Madison County
Tap water from sink file photo.
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak

Latest News

Milder temps
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
We'll warm up for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps are set to go above freezing and beyond
A weak weather maker will continue to spark snow showers and flurries through Tuesday morning.
Jason Lindsey's Monday Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather
We’ll end the week with spring-like weather. Multiple waves of rain will push across Central...
Jason Lindsey’s Monday Forecast