Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky.

Downtown Lexington

A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine.

The break caused the road to buckle.

Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs.

That location has mostly reopened, but the left lane is still blocked with cones.

Officers have told us that more repairs are needed there.

Winchester

In Winchester, Kentucky Orthopaedics & Spine says its office had a massive flood.

Burst pipes poured about six inches of water on their main floor and about two feet of water downstairs.

Their phone servers are expected to be down through Tuesday afternoon.

