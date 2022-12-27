Good Question: Has the number of people going to college gone up?

Has the number of people going to college gone up?
Has the number of people going to college gone up?(Pexels)
By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the time of year when a lot of high school students are planning what they’ll do after graduation.

That leads us to today’s good question. Talor Asks, Has the number of people going to college gone up?

Recently, no. The Education Data Initiative says the total enrollment at colleges has been roughly 20 million people since 2009.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps track of the percentage of recent high school graduates, aged 16 to 24, who enrolled in college for the past 30 years. There has been a rise from 62% in 1993 to 69% in 2016 and 2018.

There are dips, but generally, the trend was upward from the 1990s to 2009, when it leveled off. That is, until 2020 and 2021 when the number drops back down to around 62% during the pandemic.

We don’t know if that trend will continue or if there will be a return to normal when it comes to enrollment.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Body found in Madison County
Tap water from sink file photo.
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman takes a look back on 2022
Crossings bar dishes out free dinner days after vandalism
WATCH| Crossings bar dishes out free dinner days after vandalism
Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky.
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams
KY Secretary of State: Voter registration continues to grow post general election