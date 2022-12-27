Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps are set to go above freezing and beyond

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since late last week, temperatures will go above freezing today.

We have discussed cold and snow for roughly a week. Now we get to change our focus and talk about a temperature surge that takes us back above freezing. Not only are we discussing above-freezing, I think we talk highs above normal as well.

By the end of the week and going into the weekend our highs will shift from the 30s and 40s to reach the 50s. There is also a chance that we find the 60s for daytime highs Friday and again on News Year’s Eve. For those celebrating, the rain will move in late in the day on Friday and hang around through the holiday weekend. At least it is raining and nothing wintry. That’s all thanks to the milder air that arrives.

Take care of each other!

Temperatures will surge
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Coming out of the deep freeze

