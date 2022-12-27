Secretary of State Michael Adams files for reelection.

Michael Adams (Photo: WKYT)
Michael Adams (Photo: WKYT)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams has officially filed for reelection.

His campaign tweeted out the paperwork on Tuesday.

So far, he is the only person who has announced candidacy for the job.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Body found in Madison County
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Tap water from sink file photo.
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Body of missing Lexington woman found
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman takes a look back on 2022