Secretary of State Michael Adams files for reelection.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams has officially filed for reelection.

His campaign tweeted out the paperwork on Tuesday.

So far, he is the only person who has announced candidacy for the job.

Told ya I wasn't running for governor pic.twitter.com/A0tPL2OzFB — Re-Elect SOS Michael Adams (@Adams4SecState) December 27, 2022

