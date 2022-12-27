Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County.

While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business.

Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald was in an accident 4.5 years ago. He severed his spinal cord and suffered a traumatic brain injury. That is why she says she fought to obtain guardianship.

“So I was able to get him the correct medical care. He needed a lot of medical care. He needed his legs amputated because of his wounds, because of neglecting himself,” said Melisa.

Donald had been at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for several weeks before Somerset Police told us he checked himself out against medical advice Thursday afternoon.

“I’d gotten a call from the day before from what was called his care team, and they said that they wanted to talk about releasing my brother,” said Melisa.

Melisa says her brother would need to go to a rehab facility due to being a recent amputee. She was working with his social worker on the next steps.

“The next day later, I get a message, and he was already gone. So, they didn’t even give me a chance to get him at the front door because of being a legal guardian, he would have had to have went with me,” said Melisa.

Immediately, Melisa says her family started looking for Donald. It wasn’t until the next day she said someone spotted her brother’s body behind an urgent care, just across the street from the hospital he had been released from the day before.

“When they found my brother, they were very hesitant to tell me the condition of his body, and without going into too much detail, it was frostbite to the most extreme level,” said Melisa.

Melisa says her brother received good care at lake Cumberland, but she’s angry that they let him leave.

“It’s so egregious that they didn’t follow the judge’s orders, and I never want this to happen again. People make mistakes, they make bad judgment calls, but this was a little bit more than that,” said Melisa.

Melisa says they found items like a can, lighters and burnt paper near her brother’s body, leading officials to believe he had attempted to keep himself warm by starting a small fire.

We have reached out to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital but have not yet heard back.

