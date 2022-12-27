UK’s campus feeling the effects of cold weather

The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures.
The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures.

School leaders say more than two dozen buildings and facilities across campus have been impacted in some way. Problems have ranged from busted pipes to power outages that have caused equipment failures.

A university spokesperson says they have been working around the clock since last Friday to assess the damages and initiate repairs.

The campus is set to reopen on Jan. 3. Classes begin on Jan. 9.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Body found in Madison County
Tap water from sink file photo.
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Temperatures will surge
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Coming out of the deep freeze

Latest News

Milder temps
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
We'll warm up for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps are set to go above freezing and beyond
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
WATCH | Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes