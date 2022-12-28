CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September.

A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.

Luvshenda Howard has been fighting claims of abuse. She reported one of her clients to child protective services back in March. Then, the state shut her facility down. They claimed she didn’t report the findings fast enough.

Recently, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services issued its own findings in the case, saying the allegations of physical abuse were unsubstantiated.

The Division of Childcare still believes the abuse allegations should have been reported earlier. Howard’s attorney says they are still appealing that decision. They expect a court date on their appeal early next year.

