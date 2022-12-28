Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder winds blowing in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much milder winds are blowing out there today as we flip the pattern over the next week or so. This mild pattern also turns wet with even the chance for strong thunderstorms early next week.

The winds leading the milder charge can really crank tonight into Thursday. Some of the models are spitting out gusts of 40mph or higher.

This mild air is ahead of a storm system working in here for the closing days of the year. Rain overspreads the region Friday with heavy rain Friday night into New Year’s Eve.

That system moves away on day one of the new year, but a more potent system develops in the plains by Monday. That takes a farther west track, putting us in even milder air that may become unstable.

A line of strong thunderstorms may develop and roll into western Kentucky Monday night then through the rest of the state into early Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the western half of the state for possible severe storms.

Both of these systems will drop heavy rain across the region, but we’ve already covered that potential.

Colder air looks to crash in behind that, setting the stage for us to slide back into a winter pattern that can turn harsh once again.

