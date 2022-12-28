Good Question: How many ‘white Christmases’ has Lexington experienced?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington is finally starting to melt, but the ground was covered on Christmas. That’s the topic in today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Terrie asks: How many white Christmases has Lexington experienced?

Believe it or not, there is an actual definition of a white Christmas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’s when there’s one inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

Using the records from the National Weather Service, we can see how many Christmas days in Lexington had at least an inch of snow, dating back to 1872.

According to those records, and including this year, 22 of those days qualify as a white Christmas. That’s out of 150 years, so while there were plenty of days with traces of snow, only 14.67 percent of Lexington Christmases have been white.

