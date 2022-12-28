Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the co-founders of an internationally recognized Southeastern Kentucky choir has died.

David Davies spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of students have participated in the choir since its creation in 1965.

The coroner’s office confirmed he died at his home in Harlan Wednesday morning.

David Davies was 87 years old.

