Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87

David Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan.
David Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the co-founders of an internationally recognized Southeastern Kentucky choir has died.

David Davies spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of students have participated in the choir since its creation in 1965.

The coroner’s office confirmed he died at his home in Harlan Wednesday morning.

You can watch some of our previous coverage on him here and here.

We hope to have more on his life and legacy later today on WYMT.

David Davies was 87 years old.

