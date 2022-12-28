Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures continue to climb

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First we got above freezing, and now those numbers will go above normal.

To reach the average high for this part of December, you need 44 degrees. I think you’ll get 44 and even higher with today’s numbers. This should really help with the big thaw! While it won’t melt all of the snow, it will be a heck of a good run. Just think of all the melting that happened on Tuesday. That all happened with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

At the end of the week, we’ll see soaking rains roll into the region. These rains could be locally heavy at times. During that same time, we’ll see highs run 55-60 degrees. Just think of that! Last week we had a wind chill of 30 below zero and this week we’ll likely reach 60. That is a 90-degree difference between late last week and this week.

Take care of each other!

