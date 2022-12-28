Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit

(Staff)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky grocery store is being sued for religious discrimination.

A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday states Matthew Barnett claims he was denied a job for the assistant manager position at Hometown IGA in Williamsburg because he is a Rastafarian.

As part of his religion, Barnett wears his hair long and in dreadlocks. The suit claims the store refused to accommodate his beliefs and declined to hire him because he refused to cut his hair.

The lawsuit was filed by the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). It names IGA’s parent company Houchens Food Group, Inc. as the defendant in the case.

WYMT reached out and left messages with both IGA and Houchens Food Group, Inc. corporate offices for comment. We have not heard back yet.

You can see the news release from the EEOC here.

