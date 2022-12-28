Lexington charities say whether or not inflation is impacting end-of-year donations

The end of 2022 is near. This is the time of year when those charitable contributions to local non-profits start flowing in for tax purposes.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of 2022 is near. This is the time of year when those charitable contributions to local non-profits start flowing in for tax purposes.

However, this year is the year of inflation. So are those donations still coming into local organizations?

The answer is yes and no. It depends on the agency.

Take CASA, for example. The Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children is feeling the non-profit pinch.

Last year’s GoodGiving challenge raised $30,000 for the organization—this year’s GoodGving challenge brought in half that amount.

“And when we looked at the numbers more, not only was it a decrease, but it was a significant decrease in the number of transactions or individuals or families that were donating,” said CASA of Lexington executive director Melynda Jamison.

90% of its budget is direct services. The agency has 16 staff members serving 600 children in central Kentucky. Jamison says every $1,000 less received is one less child served.

“I mean, think if something changes, unfortunately, we may see this continue, and that has been a concern that keeps me up at night,” said Jamison.

Over at the Hope Center, the need never stops. Staff here serve 1,800 meals a day to the homeless and provide other services.

It’s also a busy time for the development and fundraising team as end-of-year contributions start to roll in.

“Over the last year, we haven’t seen a decline in donations and contributions. I think it’s really too soon to tell how inflation may impact long term,” said Hope Center assistant director of development Destiny Oakley.

“I will say our neighbors and friends continue to be very generous even with some economic uncertainty,” said Blue Grass Community Foundation president Lisa Adkins.

The Blue Grass Community Foundation oversees the GoodGiving challenge serving 200 charities across the region.

This year’s contributions raised $2.5 million for those charities, the second-highest total in its history.

“Times are economically tough for a lot of people and certainly for a lot of non-profit organizations, so those that have the means they open their wallet a little wider,” said Adkins.

End-of-year contributions in 2022 look like an economic rollercoaster for central Kentucky.

Blue Grass Community Foundation has noticed an uptick in donors giving gifts in appreciated real estate and appreciated stock making those contributions go further.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Body of missing Lexington woman found
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers 12/25: Hope Center Director of Development Katie Vogel
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/25
Water service is back for a neighborhood in Versailles.
Water services restored to customers in Versailles
With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes.
Tips to file insurance claims after burst water pipes