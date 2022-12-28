Lexington charities say whether or not inflation is impacting end-of-year donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of 2022 is near. This is the time of year when those charitable contributions to local non-profits start flowing in for tax purposes.

However, this year is the year of inflation. So are those donations still coming into local organizations?

The answer is yes and no. It depends on the agency.

Take CASA, for example. The Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children is feeling the non-profit pinch.

Last year’s GoodGiving challenge raised $30,000 for the organization—this year’s GoodGving challenge brought in half that amount.

“And when we looked at the numbers more, not only was it a decrease, but it was a significant decrease in the number of transactions or individuals or families that were donating,” said CASA of Lexington executive director Melynda Jamison.

90% of its budget is direct services. The agency has 16 staff members serving 600 children in central Kentucky. Jamison says every $1,000 less received is one less child served.

“I mean, think if something changes, unfortunately, we may see this continue, and that has been a concern that keeps me up at night,” said Jamison.

Over at the Hope Center, the need never stops. Staff here serve 1,800 meals a day to the homeless and provide other services.

It’s also a busy time for the development and fundraising team as end-of-year contributions start to roll in.

“Over the last year, we haven’t seen a decline in donations and contributions. I think it’s really too soon to tell how inflation may impact long term,” said Hope Center assistant director of development Destiny Oakley.

“I will say our neighbors and friends continue to be very generous even with some economic uncertainty,” said Blue Grass Community Foundation president Lisa Adkins.

The Blue Grass Community Foundation oversees the GoodGiving challenge serving 200 charities across the region.

This year’s contributions raised $2.5 million for those charities, the second-highest total in its history.

“Times are economically tough for a lot of people and certainly for a lot of non-profit organizations, so those that have the means they open their wallet a little wider,” said Adkins.

End-of-year contributions in 2022 look like an economic rollercoaster for central Kentucky.

Blue Grass Community Foundation has noticed an uptick in donors giving gifts in appreciated real estate and appreciated stock making those contributions go further.

