Lexington murder suspect already in jail in connection with another murder

Deonte Carter.
Deonte Carter.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect has been charged in connection with a Lexington murder case from 2021.

Police say 25-year-old Deonte Carter is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 21-year-old Devon Sandusky.

According to police, the shooting happened on December 17, 2021, in the 800 block of Oak Hill Drive. Sandusky was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Carter was already in jail when he was charged with Sandusky’s murder.

They say Carter is also a suspect in the January 7, 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin that took place on Cantrill Drive. He was arrested in January 2022 in that case.

This is a developing story.

