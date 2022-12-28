Man accused in underage sex case sentenced to prison

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A man who traveled from Western Tennessee to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Leslie County recently pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Noah Austin Foote, of Millington, Tenn., was sentenced to 15 years in prison during the week before Christmas.

The case started in October 2021 when Kentucky State Police received a report that a girl had gone missing in Leslie County.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports one of the responding troopers was told by the girl’s father that he heard a loud noise and when he went to investigate found his daughter was gone. Neighbors reported seeing a white Ford truck leaving the area about the time the disappearance took place.

KSP put out an alert to be on the lookout for the truck. Police in London stopped a truck with Foote and the girl inside.

The guilty plea was on a charge of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of making a visual image.

As part of a plea deal, the other charges of kidnapping and interstate travel with intent to have sex with a minor were dropped.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.