Man charged after throwing fire pit at another man, police say

Micah Johnson, 35, was charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at...
Micah Johnson, 35, was charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at someone.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man is facing an assault charge after he threw a 44-pound ceramic fire pit at another man, injuring him, according to court documents.

Police were called to Mt. Adams Bar & Grill in Cincinnati on Dec. 20 for reports of a man being struck in the head with a fire pit.

According to court documents, the victim told police that 35-year-old Micah Johnson “asked him what his problem was,” and the victim responded that he didn’t have a problem.

Johnson then punched the victim and caused him to fall to the ground, then threw the fire pit at him, court documents say.

The victim received five staples to his head after the attack.

It’s unclear if Johnson and the victim knew each other.

Court records show Johnson’s bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Body of missing Lexington woman found
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Body found in Madison County

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old Utah boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Utah boy
Snowmobile club members are getting nurses to the hospital during a winter storm in Buffalo.
Snowmobile club gets nurses to work in snow-bound Buffalo
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
Before you ring in 2023, set yourself up for success in the new year by focusing on your health...
How to make health a priority in 2023