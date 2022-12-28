Many Nicholas County residents go days without water

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many in Nicholas County look for answers as they go days without water.

“We haven’t got a straight answer yet. Different excuses. Different people. Same thing,” said resident John Vickers.

Like John and Karol Vickers, many in Nicholas County are living without water. Some have been without since Friday.

“And who is going to pay our losses? Are we going to get a credit on our water bills? Probably not, for not having usage,” Karol Vickers said.

The Vickers, and the dozen or so neighbors we talked to, are just looking for answers to the outage at this point. What caused it? When will it be fixed? The Nicholas County Water District said on Facebook that towers are extremely low, asking customers to conserve water.

But for many, that answer isn’t enough right now.

“We’ve got to do something. The cows can’t go that long without any water.”

So the Vickers will collect snow in buckets and melt that.

“We have a bottle-fed calf and we can’t feed it. I mean we have nothing. It mixes powder with water and we can’t,” Karol explained.

They’ve already gone through cases of store bought water.

“Maybe some people need to come here and start hearing these cows bawl for water. And you’re helpless. I mean it’s sad,” Karol said.

Neighbors said this may be the longest they’ve gone without water, but it’s not the first issue they’ve had.

“I mean we have people with brand new babies. We have a lot of cattle on the farms up and down this road. And you’re going to start hearing them bawl. I mean that is just the worst sound when you’re hearing them bawl,” Karol said.

“Some days it will be fine. Then we have very low pressure. Other days, no water at all. I have no idea what the problem is,” John described.

The lack of information leaving the Vickers feeling extremely frustrated.

“It’s like they just don’t care.”

WKYT reached out to the Nicholas County Water District and the Judge Executive for more answers. We are still waiting to hear back.

The county water district did issue a boil water advisory when service and pressure is restored on Facebook.

