State of emergency issued for Nicholas County due to water issues

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholas County has issued a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues in the county.

Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says the emergency was declared so the state could help with getting drinking water to people in the county who need it. He says the state of emergency was needed to go up the chain at Kentucky Emergency Management.

He says the hope is that water will arrive in the county at some point Wednesday. Hamilton thinks there will be roughly 50 pallets of water to distribute. The county is working on setting a distribution location for that water.

Hamilton says crews believe they have found a problem with the county’s waters system. He says they’re working on a solution that could resolve the issue and restore water service by early Wednesday evening.

Hamilton estimates around 1,200 water customers in Nicholas County are impacted by the water issues. Of those, he estimates roughly half are without water service. He says all the issues are with water customers out in the county. We’re told there are no issues with water service in Carlisle itself.

