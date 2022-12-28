Tips to file insurance claims after burst water pipes

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky.

With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike.

“For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage, the damage that results from having a burst pipe is generally covered,” said Insurance Institute of Kentucky Executive Director Mark Treesh.

Treesh says how much of the repair to the pipe will be covered depends on your policy.

“Obviously, renters don’t have to worry about that, but for a homeowner, some wonder, well, is the pipe itself gonna be covered? You’re probably gonna have to check with your agent on what type of coverage you have,” said Treesh.

Depending on the damage caused to your home, a burst pipe may force you to temporarily find a new place to live.

“Most insurance policies do provide what’s called additional living expense coverage,” said Treesh. “say you had to move into a hotel or apartment for a month, then that may also be covered.”

So what should you do if a pipe bursts in your home? Treesh says, first, you should shut off your water.

“It never hurts to take pictures of the damage,” said Treesh. ”The other thing, it’s very important to try to mitigate the damage by getting somebody in there right away.”

One of your first calls, according to Treesh, should also be to your insurance agent.

“It is a very daunting experience,” said Treesh. “It is one that is very stressful, but you’re insurance carrier and your agent are there to help you put your life back together.”

If you have questions regarding your insurance policy, Treesh recommends calling your insurance agent.

