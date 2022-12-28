Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to...
Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap.((ORANGEBURG DPU))
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap.

All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking.

Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General Contracting says his phones have been ringing non stop since temperatures finally warmed up, frozen water thawed, and lines started breaking.

“We knew the phones were going to be ringing off the hook. We generally worry about the homeowners that are without water. It can obviously be a medical emergency.”

Hampton says there are simple steps that keeps the water flowing, and ultimately saves you big bucks in the long run.

He recommends the smallest drip of the faucet, insulating pipes, and even keeping small heaters pointed towards exposed pipes in basements.

“If you’ve got a crawl space, you’re supposed to close your vents. Wind is a huge thing. You could have a 25 degree day and have the wind blowing against your pipes and that cause just as much damage as a negative four

The cold snap has really put a strain on several communities’ water supply. With main lines breaking and so many people running water to keep their pipes from freezing, local water companies are asking customers to conserve water until pumps and tanks can catch up.

Water companies in Powell, Garrard, Nicholas, and Lincoln counties have all asked customers conserve water until tanks can fill up more.

Hampton says don’t count your blessings yet if your pipes haven’t burst.

“We’re fixing to hit the 50 60 degree days, and that’s when they bust. Still be aware. Still check everything.”

As for main water lines, Kentucky American Water says they have a special program designed to replace old or problematic lines. In the last year, they have replaced $20 million in lines.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Body found in Madison County
Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Tap water from sink file photo.
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

Latest News

The Vickers look for way to get clean drinking water to their cattle. They worry for a calf...
Many Nicholas County residents go days without water
Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Body of missing Lexington woman found
Michael Adams (Photo: WKYT)
Secretary of State Michael Adams files for reelection
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice