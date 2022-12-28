Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap.

All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking.

Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General Contracting says his phones have been ringing non stop since temperatures finally warmed up, frozen water thawed, and lines started breaking.

“We knew the phones were going to be ringing off the hook. We generally worry about the homeowners that are without water. It can obviously be a medical emergency.”

Hampton says there are simple steps that keeps the water flowing, and ultimately saves you big bucks in the long run.

He recommends the smallest drip of the faucet, insulating pipes, and even keeping small heaters pointed towards exposed pipes in basements.

“If you’ve got a crawl space, you’re supposed to close your vents. Wind is a huge thing. You could have a 25 degree day and have the wind blowing against your pipes and that cause just as much damage as a negative four

The cold snap has really put a strain on several communities’ water supply. With main lines breaking and so many people running water to keep their pipes from freezing, local water companies are asking customers to conserve water until pumps and tanks can catch up.

Water companies in Powell, Garrard, Nicholas, and Lincoln counties have all asked customers conserve water until tanks can fill up more.

Hampton says don’t count your blessings yet if your pipes haven’t burst.

“We’re fixing to hit the 50 60 degree days, and that’s when they bust. Still be aware. Still check everything.”

As for main water lines, Kentucky American Water says they have a special program designed to replace old or problematic lines. In the last year, they have replaced $20 million in lines.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.