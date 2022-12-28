Water services restored to customers in Versailles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Water service is back for a neighborhood in Versailles. They are just one of the countless areas across the region where lines are breaking from the thaw.

Crews have repaired a water line break on Elm Street. That is the only issue they’ve had so far in Versailles.

Mayor Brian Traugott says they’ve been very lucky not to see the issues other areas in the state are dealing with. The break only impacted about 150 customers. They are prepared to respond to others should they pop up.

Meanwhile, other areas including Powell and Wolfe counties are seeing significantly more pressing water issues and asking people to conserve water.

The city of Campton says there are people who haven’t had water for days. They are having to shut off water to areas at night to help build up supply in the tanks.

Also in Stanton, city officials are asking customers to conserve water and if their pipes break, shut off water immediately.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.