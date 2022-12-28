Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory

oining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the...
oining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory.(KTRE)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory.

According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.

The release says WMU is experiencing an issue with maintaining adequate water levels in the storage tanks. Crews are currently out looking for any leaks in the area and you’re being asked to report any you might see or experience.

WMU is also asking customers to conserve water usage.

One customer, Roger Biles, says he was fortunate not to have any leaks or busted pipes at home. However, like many, she says it just seems like it’s been one thing after another since the winter storm.

“They said something about broken water pipes. I know at my work, we had a broken one over the weekend. And, you know, with all of these old houses, there could be a lot of them,” Biles said.

The water advisory is for all WMU customers, including East Clark County Water District customers.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Body of missing Lexington woman found
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Body found in Madison County

Latest News

Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Deonte Carter.
Lexington murder suspect already in jail in connection with another murder
The big thaw continues
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
After days below freezing we are set to go well above it.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures continue to climb