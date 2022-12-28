WKYT Athlete of the Week: Bracken Co.’s Blake Reed eclipses 3,000 points

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What is colder than a polar bear? Blake Reed’s shot.

Going in to Tuesday night’s game against district rival Mason County, Bracken County’s Blake Reed needed 18 points to score his 3,000th career point-- at the half he had 17.

3,000 would be the first bucket scored in the third quarter. He finished the night with 47 of the Polar Bear’s 63 points. They fell to Royals 65-63 in the WGM Holiday Classic.

When we caught up with Reed, he was fresh off a 52 point game against Augusta.

“In the second half, I caught on fire. I think I hit 6 or 7 three’s back-to-back-to-back. It just feels real good,” Reed said. “It was one of those days where everything I was shooting just felt like it was going to go in.”

He knew the 3,000 milestone was close, but that’s not his goal.

“At this point I’m just trying to go for four [thousand], because I feel like that’s more history than 3,000.”

Reed says he and his team don’t always get the recognition they feel they deserve, and they’re ready to put the state on notice

“Just ‘cause I’m from a small town don’t mean I cant play with the big dogs,” he said at the Pikeville Invitational.

The junior guard says he tries to model his game after Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. With this season and next still ahead, he has plenty of room for growth.

