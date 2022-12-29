Cats fall at Missouri, 89-75

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WKYT) - Kobe Brown scored a game-high 30 points and his Missouri Tigers handed UK it’s second-worst loss in an SEC opener, 89-75.

“You got to give them credit. That was what they did to us,’’ Kentucky coach John Calipari said. ‘’Missouri would have beat a whole lot of teams the way they played tonight. They beat us pretty good.’’

UK (8-4) was led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds. Cason Wallace chipped in 19 points despite playing with four fouls down the stretch.

Missouri built a 10-point lead early; meanwhile Kentucky missed 11 of its first 12 shots from behind the three-point arc.

The Tigers led 50-32 with just over 16 minutes left in the game.

The Wildcats closed the lead to 56-47, but Missouri (12-1) scored eight straight and eventually got the lead back to more than 20 points in cruising to the win.

Next up for the Cats is a noon game on Saturday with arch-rival Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.