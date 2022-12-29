Driver facing multiple charges after wrong-way crash on I-64

A driver is facing charges after a wrong-way crash in Clark county.
A driver is facing charges after a wrong-way crash in Clark county.(KFYR)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a wrong-way crash in Clark county.

The crash happened Wednesday night around the 93-mile marker in the eastbound lanes.

The sheriff says a vehicle was going the wrong way on I-64 and hit another vehicle head-on.

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We do not know her condition.

The sheriff says the driver going the wrong way will be charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and assault.

We do not know the identity of the driver.

This story is developing.

