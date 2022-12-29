Good Question: What do the color dots on tires mean?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you got some new tires for Christmas, you may be wondering the same thing as the person who sent in today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Lindsay asks, What do the color dots on tires mean? I have yellow, but I have seen red dots.

Mechanics tell us those dots are used to help them properly install your tires.

Most tires, even brand-new ones, have slight imperfections, so markings are put on them to help your mechanic balance them.

Yellow dots signify the spot where the tire weighs the least. That’s important in case they need to add weights to it. Red dots let technicians know where a tire is the highest.

Using those dots, they know where to put your valve stem and hopefully keep you going down the road without any issues.

