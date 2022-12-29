Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures are locked in across Kentucky

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These numbers continue to climb to the next level of warmth today and through the weekend.

The big thaw is running at full speed over the next few days. It looks like temperatures will probably reach the 50s, in most areas, for your Thursday. I put in the “most areas” line because there is a shot that someone reaches 60 in southern parts of Kentucky. Keep in mind that highs should only run in the mid-40s and we are going to run as much as 15 degrees above that level.

Our pattern looks a lot wetter by the weekend and moving forward into next week. Rounds of showers with a few thunderstorms will pass through the skies on Saturday. The ground is already saturated, so anything that comes in on the heavy side could lead to local high water issues.

After a brief break on Sunday, we’ll see a return of rain by Monday night. It will keep us wet for the first part of the week. There might even be a few thunderstorms embedded within this round, too.

Take care of each other!

