Magoffin County Schools facing lawsuit over bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Magoffin County School District and one of its bus drivers are facing a lawsuit.

More:

The suit was filed by the mothers of two students injured in a bus crash last month. They claim the school system failed to provide and enforce adequate safety policies.

The lawsuit named the bus driver, Wanda Bailey, and the Magoffin County Board of Education as defendants.

The complaint is seeking money for medical and other expenses and punitive damages.

Magoffin County School Board Attorney Don McFarland released a statement regarding the lawsuit:

By way of a statement, we have not received any officially filed suit papers from attorney Johnson. Multiple students are represented by attorneys from all areas of the Commonwealth and from what I understand, out-of-state attorneys as well. I assume that multiple lawsuits will be filed which allege negligence on the part of almost anyone attached to the school system. The Magoffin County school system maintains that it properly trains, monitors, tests, and oversees all its employees, including bus drivers. This bus crash was a devastating accident and was an extremely unfortunate event that was beyond the control of the Magoffin County School Board. The Superintendent and Board of Education have always and will always look after the safety, the education and the well-being of our students and we deeply regret that this tragic accident occurred.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.