Magoffin County Schools facing lawsuit over bus crash

WATCH | Magoffin County Schools facing lawsuit over bus crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Magoffin County School District and one of its bus drivers are facing a lawsuit.

More:

The suit was filed by the mothers of two students injured in a bus crash last month. They claim the school system failed to provide and enforce adequate safety policies.

The lawsuit named the bus driver, Wanda Bailey, and the Magoffin County Board of Education as defendants.

The complaint is seeking money for medical and other expenses and punitive damages.

Magoffin County School Board Attorney Don McFarland released a statement regarding the lawsuit:

By way of a statement, we have not received any officially filed suit papers from attorney Johnson. Multiple students are represented by attorneys from all areas of the Commonwealth and from what I understand, out-of-state attorneys as well. I assume that multiple lawsuits will be filed which allege negligence on the part of almost anyone attached to the school system. The Magoffin County school system maintains that it properly trains, monitors, tests, and oversees all its employees, including bus drivers. This bus crash was a devastating accident and was an extremely unfortunate event that was beyond the control of the Magoffin County School Board. The Superintendent and Board of Education have always and will always look after the safety, the education and the well-being of our students and we deeply regret that this tragic accident occurred.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
A driver is facing charges after a wrong-way crash in Clark county.
Driver facing multiple charges after wrong-way crash on I-64
Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Body of missing Lexington woman found
Deonte Carter.
Lexington murder suspect already in jail in connection with another murder

Latest News

Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
WATCH | Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
Magoffin County Schools facing lawsuit over bus crash
WATCH | Magoffin County Schools facing lawsuit over bus crash
WKYT sits down with the outgoing mayor, as he prepares to pass on a few ongoing problems.
WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes
The funding will be split between Ohio and Kentucky over a multi-year grant agreement, the...
$1.6B awarded for Brent Spence Bridge project; Work to begin in 2023